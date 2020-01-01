Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are few better ways to kick off the new year than by sitting back, relaxing and enjoying some outdoor hockey.

With 2020 now upon us, the Winter Classic is set to take place Wednesday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Dallas Stars will be hosting the Nashville Predators in a meeting between two teams that have been among the best in the Western Conference this season, though Nashville has stumbled periodically this season.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Stars online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images