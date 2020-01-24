Julian Edelman doesn’t need to be a Pro Bowler to be respected like one.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was voted one of the NFL’s “most underrated” offensive players, according to results of an anonymous survey of Pro Bowl players The Athletic’s Greg Auman published Friday. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk led the way with three votes from the 32 players, and Edelman was among four players who finished tied for second with two votes. Here’s what one Pro Bowler said about the Patriots star.

“What’s that receiver from the Patriots? Slot receiver?” the Pro Bowler asked. “He has 599 career catches but has never been to a Pro Bowl. Three 1,000-yard seasons, 36 career TDs, has 1,442 receiving yards in playoffs.”

Although New England treasures Edelman for his contributions to the Patriots cause, and he was MVP of Super Bowl LIII, NFL fans and observers in other markets still seem to forget what he’s capable of doing on the field.

Take for instance his 2019 regular season, in which he caught a team-high 100 passes for a for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. The 33-year-old reportedly did so with torn rib cartilage and a shoulder injury for which he underwent surgery to repair last week.

So while Edelman was among the notable 2020 Pro Bowl snubs, his fellow stars recognize him as one of them, following his best NFL season to date.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images