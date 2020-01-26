Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The grieving for Kobe Bryant extended all the way to France on Sunday.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. While most athletes honored the Los Angeles Lakers legend with social media posts, one of soccer’s biggest stars did so on the playing field.

Neymar paid respects to Bryant after scoring his second goal of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Lille OSC. The Brazilian forward tucked away a penalty kick before jogging to the touchline and putting up two fingers on his right hand and four on the left. Bryant, of course, wore No. 24 for a portion of his storied career.

You can check out the celebration in the video below:

NEYMAR MAKES IT ✌️! It's a second goal for @PSG_English and a second goal for the Brazilian as he scores from a penalty early in the second half.

💻📱CONNECT 5 https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/6j2BbLOc1d — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 26, 2020

The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs also managed to honor Bryant during the course of game action, as they opened their contest by letting the 24-second shot clock expire in a moving moment.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images