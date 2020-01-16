Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Randy Costa is known for his knockout power, boisterous personality and… his Harambe tattoo.

After an explosive knockout win at UFC Fight Night Boston against Boston Salmon, the Taunton, Mass. native is scheduled to fight Martin Day at UFC Fight Night Columbus in March. When the bout was announced, Costa was excited about fighting in the state where the viral gorilla was shot and killed back in 2016.

So why exactly does Costa have a tattoo of the primate?

He talked about that and more in a one-on-one interview with NESN’s Michaela Vernava.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Costa speaks to the media