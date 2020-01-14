Monday night surely was one the Moss family never will forget.
Thaddeus Moss was one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets in LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game win over Clemson, catching five passes for 36 yards with a pair of touchdowns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It doesn’t take a great stretch of the imagination to figure out where the junior tight end got his some hands from, and his Hall of Fame father, former NFL superstar wideout Randy Moss, hardly could contain his excitement after LSU’s 42-25 victory.
Full of joy!❤❤❤ https://t.co/RFvh9WeWbn
— Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) January 14, 2020
PROUD of deez boys!!❤❤ https://t.co/EPGJcXKn8m
— Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) January 14, 2020
It was a somewhat poetic evening for the Moss family as well, as Thaddeus explained after the game.
“It’s crazy how everything comes full circle,” Thaddeus said, per ESPN. “That was his last football game, he lost the Super Bowl here, and I was able to win a national championship here and have a big game.”
Thaddeus soon could be in store more excitement. While he didn’t commit to anything after the game, an announcement regarding his 2020 NFL Draft status likely is on the horizon.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images