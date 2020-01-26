Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The sports world was rocked Sunday afternoon when news broke that Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, also was killed.

Many around the sports world took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the NBA legend. And two teams found a unique way to honor someone who changed the game of basketball.

The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors opened their game by each taking a 24-second shot clock violation. Twenty-four, of course, for Bryant’s No. 24 he donned while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans in attendance at AT&T Center came together for a standing ovation followed a “Kobe” chant.

Check it out below:

The Spurs and Raptors both took 24-second shot clock violations to honor Kobe. (Via @kirkgoldsberry)pic.twitter.com/ZlcbNxgX5z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2020

Powerful.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images