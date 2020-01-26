The sports world was rocked Sunday afternoon when news broke that Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, also was killed.
Many around the sports world took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the NBA legend. And two teams found a unique way to honor someone who changed the game of basketball.
The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors opened their game by each taking a 24-second shot clock violation. Twenty-four, of course, for Bryant’s No. 24 he donned while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The fans in attendance at AT&T Center came together for a standing ovation followed a “Kobe” chant.
Check it out below:
The Spurs and Raptors both took 24-second shot clock violations to honor Kobe.
(Via @kirkgoldsberry)pic.twitter.com/ZlcbNxgX5z
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2020
Powerful.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images