With the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in hand, the Baltimore Ravens appear to have quite the edge on the Tennessee Titans ahead of their AFC divisional-round matchup on Saturday.

But some fans are now a bit worried thanks to one of the Ravens’ most recent social media posts.

Tuesday is Lamar Jackson’s birthday, and numerous athletes and celebrities have reached out to wish the Ravens quarterback well. That includes rapper Drake, who posted a tribute to Jackson on his Instagram story, which the Ravens’ Twitter account promptly shared.

Some Ravens fans, however, weren’t nearly as thrilled by the endorsement.

Nooooo tell Drake to leave LJ alone until after the Super Bowl brah… — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) January 7, 2020

You tell Drake to stay the hell away from Baltimore!! — Dylan Treadway (@DylanTreadway77) January 7, 2020

@Drake please stay from the Ravens – Sincerely all Ravens fans. — Brad Gunther (@BradGunther13) January 7, 2020

Nooooooooo. Go away Drake — Team #KeepItClean® (@IngravenVids) January 7, 2020

Nooooooo! Sir or Maam…take this down immediately! Pour bleach and fire on the whole account and say 10 Hail Marys. pic.twitter.com/Anh2vvxKkU — #FLOCKGANG 2020 (@seth_shellhouse) January 7, 2020

But some noted the curse may be no more.

The Raptors won the finals man. The curse is broken. — J (@Lenoqz) January 7, 2020

His raptors broke the curse — 🔥👟DaCe Mafia 👟🔥 (@DaCe_Mafia_350) January 7, 2020

It’s ok guys. Drake is the ambassador for the Raptors and they won the NBA Finals this past year. We’re good! — Kirk Hastings (@KHastings95) January 7, 2020

Will the so-called “Drake curse” live on in the AFC divisional round? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images