With the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in hand, the Baltimore Ravens appear to have quite the edge on the Tennessee Titans ahead of their AFC divisional-round matchup on Saturday.

But some fans are now a bit worried thanks to one of the Ravens’ most recent social media posts.

Tuesday is Lamar Jackson’s birthday, and numerous athletes and celebrities have reached out to wish the Ravens quarterback well. That includes rapper Drake, who posted a tribute to Jackson on his Instagram story, which the Ravens’ Twitter account promptly shared.

Some Ravens fans, however, weren’t nearly as thrilled by the endorsement.

But some noted the curse may be no more.

Will the so-called “Drake curse” live on in the AFC divisional round? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images