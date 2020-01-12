Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another year, another disappointing playoff exit for the Ravens.

The AFC’s No. 1 seed was bounced from the postseason at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, who claimed a 28-12 win at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night. Baltimore now has seen its season end on home turf in two consecutive years, as it fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the 2018 playoffs.

Marlon Humphrey didn’t mince words following the Ravens’ loss to the Titans.

“The sad reality of it is, this Ravens team, you know, we’ve been here two years in a row and we’ve lost,” Humphrey said, per NFL.com. “So I think you’ve got to look yourself in the mirror. This team, right now, its identity is get to the playoffs and choke. It is what it is. That’s just the hard truth.”

When asked how the 2019 Ravens should be remembered, the 2019 Pro Bowl selection said, ‘As losers, I guess, ’cause we just lost.”

Saturday’s loss surely will sting the Ravens for some time. But with the likely soon-to-be MVP in Lamar Jackson under center for years to come, it’s safe to assume the future is bright in Baltimore.

