Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are adding and subtracting a pitcher from the 40-man roster.

Lefty reliever Matt Hall was acquired by the Red Sox on Friday from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor-league catcher Jhon Nunez. When the deal was made, the Red Sox said a move to create a spot for Hall on the 40-man roster was forthcoming.

It appears said move is designating pitcher Travis Lakins for assignment. The team has yet to announce the move, but it is on the MLB transaction wire (h/t Red Sox Stats on Twitter).

The 2015 sixth-round pick ranks as the Red Sox’s No. 23 prospect. He made his big league debut in 2019 and showed some nice flashes over 16 appearances, recording an 3.86 ERA with an 0-1 record.

After battling through injuries during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the 25-year-old righty got healthy and started showing increasing promise in the minors in 2018, inspiring confidence in his ability to eventually become a useful major league arm — though he did have some trouble in 40 Triple-A appearances in 2019 (3-4 record, 4.60 ERA).

Over the next week, he’ll either be claimed by or traded to another team, otherwise he’d be outrighted to the minors if he clears waivers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images