Seemingly everyone has a take on the Mookie Betts trade rumors, but David Ortiz’s opinions should — and do — carry extra weight.

The Boston Red Sox legend was asked about the trade speculation Thursday while at the Super Bowl in Miami.

“Here’s the thing, though, my boy Mookie is at the stage of his career where he has to get what he deserves,” Ortiz told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “The Red Sox, we have a very high payroll, and I don’t think our owner wants to go past that. Signing Mookie, it definitely would put that payroll way over. I don’t think the Red Sox are ready for that. You don’t want to get rid of a guy like him because Mookie’s got to be, right now, the most exciting player to watch, in the whole MLB. That’s my boy, that’s like a little brother to me.”

Ortiz added: “I could talk to you about Mookie forever, but the reality is, business-wise, this is going to be his last year (under contract). And you know the game that teams love playing with a guy like him — I trade him, I will get young talent, you will get whatever you want with Mookie. Unfortunately, that’s the baseball business.”

The Betts situation reportedly is nearing a conclusion, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are considered the frontrunners to strike a deal with the Red Sox.

