Alex Cora is out as manager of the Boston Red Sox.

Cora and the team mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday night, announcing the decision in a joint statement. Team officials are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to address the move.

Watch the live stream live here at 1 p.m. ET.

