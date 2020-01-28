Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox appear to have their first baseman heading into the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Mitch Moreland and the Sox agreed to a one-year deal, the team confirmed Tuesday night. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the details on the contract, which can be found below:

Free-agent 1B Mitch Moreland signs one-year, $3M deal with #RedSox, source tells The Athletic. Salary of $2.5M in 2020 with $3M club option or $500,000K buyout for ‘21. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 28, 2020

Moreland spent the last three seasons in Boston after spending his first seven years with the Texas Rangers. The 34-year-old was limited to just 91 games in 2019 due to injuries, but batted .252 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs. He played a crucial role in helping the Red Sox to a 2018 World Series title, most notably belting a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images