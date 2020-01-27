Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday was a tough day in the sports world.

A helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. claimed the lives of nine people including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Also on board were John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, the family members of Boston Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli.

John was the Orange Coast College baseball coach for the past 27 years, leading the team to four state championship titles. Alyssa played basketball with Gianna, and the two were on their way to a game when the crash took place.

The Red Sox on Monday released a statement on the tragedy, asking for privacy for J.J. during this unimaginably difficult time.

“The Red Sox are devastated by the news of yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash in Southern California. We are heartbroken for the victims and their families, including John Altobelli, father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, John’s wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa,” the team-provided statement read. “John touched so many lives in his 27 years coaching at Orange Coast College, and we join the entire baseball community in mourning him.

“Our thoughts are with the Altobelli family, the Bryant family, the Mauser family, the Zobayan family, and all of those affected by this tragedy.

“Out of respect for J.J. and his family, please grant them privacy in the wake of their terrible loss.”

While the Red Sox and its Foundation will be providing financial and emotional support for the Altobelli family, a GoFundMe page has been created for those who would like to offer the family additional security during this difficult time”

You can click here for the GoFundMe page.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images