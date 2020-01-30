The Red Sox have toted out an impeccable outfield over the last few seasons with Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.

The trio continually has made highlight-reel catches for Boston, including Bradley robbing batters of home runs, Benintendi’s game-saving catch in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros and Betts showcasing why he’s a four-time Gold Glove winner.

So it’s really no surprise they ranked in MLB.com’s top spot for outfields in the American League East.

Here’s the explanation:

The AL East is a tough one to figure when it comes to which club has the best outfield. There are health questions in New York, where the Yankees are gearing up for a World Series run, and new faces in Tampa. And then there is the uncertainty as to whether the Red Sox will have former AL MVP Mookie Betts patrolling right field on Opening Day, with trade talks swirling. Nevertheless, since Betts is still in Boston, that gives the Sox the best outfield in the division. Jackie Bradley Jr., a tremendous defensive center fielder, and Andrew Benintendi, coming off a down year at the plate but a good bounce-back candidate in left, round out the starting trio. And the club’s designated hitter, J.D. Martinez, can always give a corner outfielder a breather from time to time as he continues to be one of the game’s best sluggers.

The Red Sox and San Diego Padres reportedly have been in trade talks for Betts. But since he still is on Boston’s roster, it’s hard not to give it the title for best outfield.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images