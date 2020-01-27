Seemingly everyone in the basketball world reached out to Gordon Hayward when he sustained a potentially career-altering injury a little over two years ago.

Kobe Bryant was included in that collection, but his message for the Celtics star went well beyond a “get well soon.”

Bryant, who tragically passed away Sunday morning, took to Instagram shortly after Hayward gruesomely dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia mere minutes into his regular-season debut with Boston. Not only did the Lakers legend offer words of encouragement, he also issued rehab advice and posed a silver lining to Hayward during what undoubtedly was a difficult time.

You can check out the post below, which was resurfaced by Boston.com on the night of Bryant’s death.

Bryant’s message shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as he was one of the most tenacious and hardest-working players the league has ever seen. These, as well as his myriad other patented attributes, certainly never will be forgotten by the basketball community and the sports world as a whole.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images