There is no love lost between Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis, apparently.

Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LIV. It was another hater-silencing moment for the 31-year-old cornerback, whom many believed was washed up a few years ago.

Yet Revis, one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, is not among those impressed by Sherman’s resurgence. The two future Hall of Famers exchanged shots Sunday night in a contentious Twitter exchange.

Check out these tweets:

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

And it’s “Accept”. Thought I would give you a lesson while I was here https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

I have to cover every game kid. I get my hands on the football in the playoffs something you will never know anything about. https://t.co/V6uFIvNQvT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Correction pup. Think you have to go check the stats. You’re balling in the postseason. Not taking anything from your play. As a corner we play best on best to challenge the #1 receiver, every snap, 4 quarters. Waiting for you to do the same. @RSherman_25 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Pound for pound…. lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Yikes.

Regardless of whether Revis has a point, the fact remains Sherman is a Super Bowl champion who in two weeks will compete for his second ring. Revis’ only championship came in 2014 with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images