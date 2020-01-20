There is no love lost between Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis, apparently.

Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LIV. It was another hater-silencing moment for the 31-year-old cornerback, whom many believed was washed up a few years ago.

Yet Revis, one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, is not among those impressed by Sherman’s resurgence. The two future Hall of Famers exchanged shots Sunday night in a contentious Twitter exchange.

Check out these tweets:

Yikes.

Regardless of whether Revis has a point, the fact remains Sherman is a Super Bowl champion who in two weeks will compete for his second ring. Revis’ only championship came in 2014 with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images