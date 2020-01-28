MIAMI — Rob Gronkowski believes Tom Brady should explore free agency before deciding where he wants to play in 2020.

Gronkowski, who shared a locker room with the New England Patriots quarterback for nine seasons, addressed the 42-year-old’s uncertain future Tuesday during FOX’s pre-Super Bowl LIV media availability.

“I really haven’t talked to Tom like that,” said the retired tight end, who now works as a FOX analyst. “I did talk to him, though, after the game. Just talked. It wasn’t even all about football. It was just about life and all. But I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore — to see what’s out there. He’s been playing for so long, and just the way that he’s been playing — just the level he’s been playing at — he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market.

“I mean, why wouldn’t you? You’ve never done it before in your career, and he’s going to be a free agent for the first time ever, so good for him. Go test out the market and then do what’s best for himself. That’s the decision that he has to make is what’s best for himself, what’s best for his family and what he feels like he’s going to love. So that’s all up to Tom. He’s a grown man, and he’ll be able to make that decision on his own.”

Gronkowski said seeing Brady in a different uniform “would definitely be strange for a couple weeks.”

“But everyone adapts,” he said, “like any other time it happens.”

Brady’s Patriots contract expires next month. Unless he and the team come to terms on an extension before that point, he would become a free agent for the first time in his career when the NFL league year opens March 18.

The six-time Super Bowl champion’s next move has been a popular topic of discussion ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. One notable opinion came from Hall of Fame QB Joe Montana, who advised Brady to re-sign with the Patriots.

