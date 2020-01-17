Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski had one of the most illustrious careers as a tight end in NFL history.

But by the end of Sunday night, one of his beloved records could be broken.

Gronk currently holds the record for the most receiving yards (2,986) in his first three seasons in the league, including playoff games. George Kittle, however, is nipping at his heels.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end must notch just 26 receiving yards against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game to break Gronk’s record, according to NFL Research. And he has a good chance of doing it, too.

Kittle recorded 129 yards in the Niners’ massive Week 12 victory over the Packers, the most Green Bay has allowed to a tight end in the last five seasons.

George Kittle (@gkittle46) needs 26 receiving yards to pass @RobGronkowski (2,986) for most by a TE in his first 3 seasons in NFL history (incl. playoffs) Kittle had 129 yards in Week 12 vs the #Packers, the most GB has allowed to a TE in the last 5 seasons#GoNiners | @49ers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 15, 2020

Impressive, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images