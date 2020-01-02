If Steve Harvey is expecting a real apology from Rob Gronkowski, he probably shouldn’t hold his breath.
Gronk was vintage Gronk on Tuesday night during FOX’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Shortly after Harvey received a pretty cool New Year’s gift — a sculpture of his head made entirely out of Legos — the former New England Patriots tight end took hold of it and unleashed a thunderous spike as if he had just caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.
Harvey seemed genuinely mystified by Gronk’s actions as he looked at thousands of Legos scattered across the television set. The three-time Super Bowl champion didn’t seem at all remorseful on air, and judging by a recent Instagram post, he still has no regrets.
Talk about kicking off the new year with a bang.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images