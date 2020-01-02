Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If Steve Harvey is expecting a real apology from Rob Gronkowski, he probably shouldn’t hold his breath.

Gronk was vintage Gronk on Tuesday night during FOX’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Shortly after Harvey received a pretty cool New Year’s gift — a sculpture of his head made entirely out of Legos — the former New England Patriots tight end took hold of it and unleashed a thunderous spike as if he had just caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

Harvey seemed genuinely mystified by Gronk’s actions as he looked at thousands of Legos scattered across the television set. The three-time Super Bowl champion didn’t seem at all remorseful on air, and judging by a recent Instagram post, he still has no regrets.

Talk about kicking off the new year with a bang.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images