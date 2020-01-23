It appears nearly a decade in Foxboro has left a lasting impact on Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski recently sat down with Stephen Brunt for an interview on Sportsnet’s “Open Invitation,” during which they covered a number of topics such as the demands of playing in the NFL, Gronk’s current business ventures and the possibility of staging a comeback.

The 30-year-old also was asked about the hottest storyline heading into free agency: Tom Brady’s future. Gronkowski wasn’t willing to offer the slightest bit of candor, though. Instead, he provided an answer that likely would make Bill Belichick smile.

“I mean, that’s a lot of speculation out there that I don’t even — I sometimes read it and I’m like, ‘Dang, this is crazy how much speculation goes out there,'” Gronkowski said. “I would say that’s probably all what it is, too. It’s just all speculation and all that type of stuff. He’s been with New England for 19 years now, so, who knows. It would be weird to a lot of people I would say. I don’t know, man. I can’t foresee the future.”

Well, isn’t that just a whole bunch of nothing. Just the way the Patriots like it.

Another one of Brady’s former teammates was willing to provide a take with a bit more meat on the bone. Ex-Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest could see the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential destination for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images