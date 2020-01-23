Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roger Goodell remains persona non-grata at New England Patriots celebrations.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski roasted the NFL commissioner Thursday in a promotional video he released on social media. Gronkowski will throw a party in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV, and he’s pouring through his contacts to make sure some Patriots greats will attend: Julian Edelman? Check. Tom Brady? Check. Bill Belichick? Check.

But when Goodell calls Gronkowski looking for party details, the legendary tight end stiff-arms him.

“Hello? Oh, Roger man,” Gronkowski says into the Vince Lombardi trophy he uses as a telephone. “What’s up, man? I am not having a party. I swear. All right. Yeah, no party. Take care.”

Just testing out my new cell phone for some important business calls!

.

🚨Attention🚨To my teammates: you guys have tix on me pic.twitter.com/VNK8cKcQ3x — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 23, 2020

The “GRONK BEACH” festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, on Miami Beach. It’s bound to be one of the more high-profile Super Bowl parties, regardless of whether Brady, Belichick and Edelman attend. However, Goodell might dim the affair if he decides to troll Gronkowski and crash his party.

