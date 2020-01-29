Joe Judge clearly has a fan in Rob Gronkowski.

The New York Giants, quite frankly, stunned the football world when they elected to hire Judge, who’d never prior held a head-coaching job at any level. Given Judge’s age and background, it would be tough to flak Giants fans for being a bit skeptical about the hire, especially on the heels of two frustrating seasons under Pat Shurmur.

But Gronkowski, who’s aware of Judge’s football expertise more than most, believes New York supporters should be excited. Before gushing over Judge’s knowledge of the game, Gronk offered an on-brand assessment of the new Giants head coach.

“He’s out of control in all ways,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, per the New York Post. “He’s fun to be around, he has a lot of great jokes and they’re funny. He had me laughing many times in meetings.”

Gronk continued: “He’s out of control and I love it. He’s a great coach for the Giants’ organization. He has so much passion for the game, and that’s what you need if you want to be a coach. You have to love the game of football to the max and that’s what he does. He knows the game of football inside and out.

“Yeah, he was the special teams coach but let me tell you: He knew the special teams inside and out. He knew where every single player needed to be on every single play. It was unbelievable. And he knew it like that (snaps fingers). He knew it in a split second, so it wasn’t like he had to think of where this player needed to be. You just knew he’s made for the game of football.”

We imagine Bill Belichick’s recommendation for Judge sounded a bit different.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images