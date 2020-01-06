Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one enjoyed the New England Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans more than Rob Parker.

Parker has predicted Tom Brady’s downfall for years, only to be fed crow with each passing Super Bowl. So when the 42-year-old quarterback finally fell flat in New England’s 20-13 playoff loss Saturday night, perhaps signaling the end of the Patriots’ dynasty, Parker just couldn’t help himself.

First, Parker fired off this tweet immediately after the Patriots’ defeat at Gillette Stadium:

It’s so quiet in Foxborough right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on Tom Brady’s washed up @Patriots uniform. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Things snowballed from there, with Parker’s victory lap becoming more and more insufferable with each social media boast. Here are some of the highlights — or lowlights — of Parker’s enjoyment, during which the talking head interacted with plenty of frustrated fans:

I need a cigarette https://t.co/fcxau0TC1O — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

I needed a cigarette after this game! And I don’t even smoke! https://t.co/viQcvwKPKb — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Nobody cares about that tonight. He lost. Period. Accept that Brady’s washed. https://t.co/jEDV4374gg — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

This year I really meant it! Lol https://t.co/Ig0p3fAfhx — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Let’s face it. @TomBrady hung around too long. The limelight was like a drug. He had to have it. But the facts are that in his last two playoff games, Brady was horrible and failed to throw a touchdown in either game, including the Super Bowl last year. He also threw two picks. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Montana is the GOAT! Ur being nice. Brady has been bad and overstayed his time in NFL. Should have quit after ATL comeback SB win. https://t.co/dcgagiU9au — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Dave, look hard at the numbers. Brady beat up on BAD teams all year. They struggled and lost to the good teams. It was a mirage. Brady and Pats weren’t good. Just like Cowboys and Dak. https://t.co/okmVJHre3e — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Let’s be honest, in his last two playoff games- including the Super Bowl last year – @TomBrady has looked like Willie Mays missing fly balls in left field for the Mets in the 1973 World Series. It happens when stick around too long. #fathertimeisundefeated — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

The @TomBrady narrative has always been that Brady has done more with less. Now – bcuz Brady has lost in embarrassing fashion- it’s everybody else’s fault. #stopit

In Brady’s last two playoff games he has NO TDs and two picks, including the game-loser last night. Stop excuses. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Let me get this right. Ur defense gives up JUST 14 points at home in a playoff game and you lose. And the blame is to everyone not name Brady! Smh — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

Parker is correct in saying Brady didn’t perform well Saturday, as the veteran QB completed just 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and a game-sealing pick-six as New England mustered up just 13 points on its own field. It’s also fair to say Brady was mediocre, at best, for most of the 2019 campaign.

But it’s hard to give Parker any credit whatsoever considering he declared way back in 2012 — right after the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants — that Brady “no way, no how” would win another title. New England since has reached four more Super Bowls, winning three, with Brady looking like a perennial MVP candidate for most of that stretch.

