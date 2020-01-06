No one enjoyed the New England Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans more than Rob Parker.

Parker has predicted Tom Brady’s downfall for years, only to be fed crow with each passing Super Bowl. So when the 42-year-old quarterback finally fell flat in New England’s 20-13 playoff loss Saturday night, perhaps signaling the end of the Patriots’ dynasty, Parker just couldn’t help himself.

First, Parker fired off this tweet immediately after the Patriots’ defeat at Gillette Stadium:

Things snowballed from there, with Parker’s victory lap becoming more and more insufferable with each social media boast. Here are some of the highlights — or lowlights — of Parker’s enjoyment, during which the talking head interacted with plenty of frustrated fans:

Parker is correct in saying Brady didn’t perform well Saturday, as the veteran QB completed just 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and a game-sealing pick-six as New England mustered up just 13 points on its own field. It’s also fair to say Brady was mediocre, at best, for most of the 2019 campaign.

But it’s hard to give Parker any credit whatsoever considering he declared way back in 2012 — right after the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants — that Brady “no way, no how” would win another title. New England since has reached four more Super Bowls, winning three, with Brady looking like a perennial MVP candidate for most of that stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images