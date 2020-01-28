Dante Scarnecchia stepped down as one of the most respected assistant coaches in the National Football League.

It was obviously much of the same for those in the New England Patriots organization, as depicted by the praise from both Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. Both parties released statements following Scarnecchia’s retirement Tuesday.

“Dante Scarnecchia has been unbelievable in every way. As a coach, he was extraordinarily talented at teaching his players and bringing the most out of each of them,” Kraft said in a statement.

“Dante put everything he had into helping his players achieve their maximum potential — the mark of a great coach. His contributions to our team and to the game of football are unprecedented over the last four decades. Yet even more remarkable is the impact Dante has had on countless players, coaches and staff members who have walked through our doors. He modeled the principles he believed in through his hard work, diligence and integrity. He held himself accountable. He trained alongside his players. He treated everyone with respect.

“There truly is no way to sum up the incredible career he’s had, the positive impact he’s made on our franchise or how much he will be missed. We are forever grateful for Dante and wish him the absolutely best in his next chapter, along with his lovely wife Susan and his family. The New England Patriots are better because of Dante Scarnecchia, and he will always have a home with us.”

Belichick echoed that sentiment as well.

“It was a privilege to coach with Dante for so long,” Belichick said. “I knew that long before his initial retirement and throughout a second act of continued excellence. Dante is among the very best assistant coaches ever.”

‘Scar,’ as he was known, originally joined the Patriots in 1982 as a tight ends coach, however he is well known for his work with offensive lineman. He held the title as offensive line coach for 19 seasons with the Patriots, including the past year.

A pillar of success inside the confines of Gillette Stadium, Scarnecchia’s departure creates another major void for the Patriots.

