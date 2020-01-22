Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday broke his silence on quarterback Tom Brady’s impending free agency.

Kraft was asked by a TMZ Sports reporter if the Patriots are going to keep Brady in New England.

“We plan to,” Kraft said in New York.

Brady is set to hit free agency March 18 at 4 p.m. ET. The Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady until March 16, when the NFL’s open tampering period begins.

This is the first time in Brady’s 20-year career that he’s set to enter free agency. Kraft last spoke about Brady’s future before the Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans when he said his “hope and prayer” is that the QB continues to play in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images