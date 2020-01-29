Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL’s time to honor Kobe Bryant will come on the biggest day of the season.

During his annual “State of the NFL” press conference Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Bryant will be honored during Super Bowl LIV, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The memorial will come one week to the day that Bryant died, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Goodell didn’t go into specifics about what the league will be doing to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will honor Kobe Bryant on Super Bowl Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2020

It is only fitting that an athlete of this magnitude is honored on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images