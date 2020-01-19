Ron Roenicke hasn’t managed a Major League Baseball team since 2015 when he was at the helm for the Milwaukee Brewers. But would he consider managing the Red Sox?

Boston and Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday night after two seasons. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred named Cora in his report regarding the Houston Astros sign stealing allegations in 2017, when he was the bench coach.

Roenicke could be a replacement for Cora come the 2020 season, something the 63-year-old enjoyed while with Milwaukee.

“I don’t know. We’ll see what happens with that,” Roenicke said at Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield, Mass. “I enjoyed it, my time when I did it with Milwaukee. So we’ll see what happens there. But it’s hard to think about things when it’s so recent, what happened to (Alex Cora). We had dinner with him a couple nights ago, so it’s hard.”

Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke speaks out on the possibility of being a manager and the status of the coaching staff.#SoxWinterWeekend pic.twitter.com/vsVptEpLBQ — NESN (@NESN) January 18, 2020

He continued: “I think we all feel like we’re all going to be back. I know things, I guess, could change. We all feel like we’re going to be back. We’re preparing to try to get through this and have a good season. There’s a lot of stuff that could happen. We certainly can’t control any of that and we’re just trying to go about what we usually do this time of year and preparing.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said during Wednesday’s press conference that he’s unsure of a timetable to name a manager, whether permanent or interim. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11, with the rest of the squad reporting Feb. 16.

