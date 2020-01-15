Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t easy, but the Boston Red Sox and Alex Cora ultimately did what was best for the organization.

Cora and the Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday in light of Major League Baseball’s investigation into Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme. And, during a press conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday, team owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom offered insight into Cora’s departure.

At the end of the day, this truly was a decision reached by all parties involved.

“While it was difficult personally, for a lot of people professionally, it was ultimately an easy decision for the Red Sox and for Alex,” Kennedy said. “It was a mutual decision. I know corporations, companies sometimes put out these statements that, ‘We’ve mutually agreed to part ways,’ and it might mean something different. In this case, it did not mean something different. Alex came to the conclusion that he could not effectively lead the organization going forward, in light of the commissioner’s findings and ruling. And we came to that conclusion, as well.

“John, Tom, myself Chaim and Alex spent the day yesterday talking through the best path forward for the Boston Red Sox. And that’s how we came to this decision collectively.”

While there still is more news to come, the Red Sox’s top priority now is to hire a new manager.

Bloom, still less than three months removed from his hiring, faces obvious obstacles and identifying who will lead the Red Sox in 2020 and beyond.

