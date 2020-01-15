Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia insists he wants to play this season, but even he isn’t sure whether he’ll actually be able to suit up in 2020. The Boston Red Sox second baseman has played just nine games over the past two seasons due to lingering knee issues.

So, one of the best leaders on the roster might be without a role going forward. But in the wake of Alex Cora’s departure from the Red Sox, some have wondered whether Pedroia could slide into a player-manager role in 2020.

If you think this sounds far-fetched, you’re not alone. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy cracked a smile when presented the idea following Wednesday’s press conference at Fenway Park.

However, Kennedy didn’t totally rule out the concept.

Check out this tweet from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo:

Sam Kennedy was asked about Dustin Pedroia as a player-manager. He laughed then said: "I don’t know what Dustin’s long-term goals are. I know he could tell you he could do it and would be ready tomorrow. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for 2020 but I wouldn’t rule anything out" — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 15, 2020

Kennedy also commented on fan-favorite Jason Varitek, saying he hopes the longtime Red Sox catcher eventually takes on a “broader role” in the organization. Kennedy added he believes Varitek will be a “great” major league manager someday.

Regardless of who eventually is hired as the next Red Sox manager, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom faces obvious obstacles in identifying the right man for the job.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images