This should be a good one.

The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the second NFC divisional-round game. The winner will earn a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship.

Of course, this matchup is all about Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks vs. Packers:

When: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images