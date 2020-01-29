Kobe Bryant’s tragic death has left fans, athletes and coaches alike grappling to make sense of what happened and wondering what to do now – including Bryant’s former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal.

The former Los Angeles Laker was set to hold the Super Bowl edition of “Shaq’s Fun House” in Miami on Friday. However, given the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others Sunday, O’Neal questioned whether he should cancel. He announced Wednesday via Twitter that he still will hold the event, but all proceeds will be donated to the families of the victims.

“Been going back and forth the past couple days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend,” Shaq said in the post. “Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let’s do just that.

“I’ll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night’s Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones, and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday’s tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

O’Neal also detailed a heartfelt tribute Tuesday, in which he described the pain he felt upon hearing the news and the moments he had been looking forward to sharing with Bryant in the future. The two Lakers legends were teammates for eight years and led Los Angeles to three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002.

