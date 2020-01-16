Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Major League Baseball, players select a song they’d like to play each time they walk up to bat. These “walk-up songs” vary based on a player’s taste, from classics like “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns ‘N’ Roses to the infamous “Baby Shark,” which became the 2019 Washington Nationals’ anthem during their World Series run.

Now, one NHL team is experimenting with the idea.

Rather than playing the same song after each goal, members of the San Jose Sharks will select one “goal song” to play after they’ve scored at SAP Center. The new feature will be unveiled Jan. 27 when the Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks, effectively shelving their current goal song “Get Ready For This” by 2 Unlimited.

Forward Tomas Hertl helped make the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter.

Hey guys something new is coming to the Tank! #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/jEbCTydpc5 — Tomáš Hertl (@TomasHertl48) January 15, 2020

Which songs would you like to hear? (Logan Couture knows what he wants Hertl’s song to be.)

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images