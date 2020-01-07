Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re someone who doesn’t do well with gruesome injuries, you may not want to read any further.

Joel Embiid suffered an ugly finger injury during the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. He was in obvious pain after dislocating his left ring finger defending a shot in the first quarter. He left the game briefly and returned with his ring and middle fingers taped together.

Check out the play below:

Embiid re-entered the game after dislocating his finger…badly. 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/u0Eg1a5IbD — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 7, 2020

Yeah, that looked pretty painful.

It’s unclear if there is any further damage to Embiid’s finger.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images