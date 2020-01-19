Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless just can’t let it go.

The Patriots’ 2019 campaign ended much earlier than seasons past, as New England couldn’t even make it out of the wild-card round. But despite the Pats being out of Super Bowl LIV contention, Tom Brady still was on Bayless’ mind Sunday afternoon during the AFC Championship Game.

Bayless and the rest of the sports world watched as Patrick Mahomes dazzled with a three-touchdown performance in Kansas City’s 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Instead of offering praise to the Chiefs quarterback, the “Undisputed” co-host drifted off into a fantasy land where Brady was under center in KC.

Imagine what Tom Brady could've done with Mahomes' protection and Mahomes' track team – the NFL's best weapons by far. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2020

It’s time to move on, Skip.

Mahomes and Co. now are on to Miami where they’ll square off with either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers. It’s probably a safe bet Bayless will fire off at least one Brady tweet on the first Sunday in February.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images