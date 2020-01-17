Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest victim of Brad Marchand’s chirping? That would be Brad Marchand himself.

The Boston Bruins winger is having a week to forget. Earlier this week, Marchand spent some time as the laughingstock of the hockey internet when he overskated the puck in a woeful shootout attempt that ended Boston’s shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Then, on Thursday night, Marchand appeared ready to make amends. The pesky forward was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Marchand deked Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry out of his pads with the entire top half of the twine just asking to be tickled. Only one problem: Marchand lost the puck off his stick without ever attempting the shot.

Showing plenty of humility, Marchand logged onto Twitter on Friday morning and took a shot at himself.

ATTENTION…hands have been lost or stolen, if found please return to TD Garden…thanks — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 17, 2020

Marchand and the Bruins have to hope he’s back on the right track after he scored an empty-net goal in the final moments of the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday night.

