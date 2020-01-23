Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The time finally has come.

Zion Williamson is set to make his NBA debut Wednesday night when the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, missed New Orleans’ first 44 games of the season after tearing his meniscus Oct. 13.

It’s been quite some time since a player entered the league with as much buzz as Williamson, and the Pelicans certainly are hoping his presence can ignite a spark. New Orleans currently is only 3 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images