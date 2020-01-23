The time finally has come.
Zion Williamson is set to make his NBA debut Wednesday night when the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, missed New Orleans’ first 44 games of the season after tearing his meniscus Oct. 13.
It’s been quite some time since a player entered the league with as much buzz as Williamson, and the Pelicans certainly are hoping his presence can ignite a spark. New Orleans currently is only 3 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference.
Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Pelicans online:
When: Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images