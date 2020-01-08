Tom Brady’s future will be a hot topic until he ultimately decides where he’s going to play in 2020.

The quarterback just wrapped up his 20th season with the New England Patriots in disappointing fashion, dropping the Wild Card game to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his career come March.

Of course, New England and the 42-year-old may come to a deal before then. But there’s still the possibility he’ll play elsewhere when the 2020 season kicks off.

Stephen A. Smith, for one, wants to see Brady return to the Patriots … if the team can do this one thing.

“I want Tom Brady anywhere where there’s talent,” he said on Tuesday’s episode of “First Take.” “If the Patriots can get something in the offseason I want him to stay. I want him with receivers, and they don’t have to be Antonio Brown-type receivers, I want him with receivers and let’s see what the hell he does.”

Brady was asked to do a lot this season with the least amount of weapons he’s had. New England faced a slew of issues with its receiving corps between the Antonio Brown saga, Josh Gordon getting placed on waivers, Julian Edelman’s multiple injuries and N’Keal Harry missing most of the season on injured reserve.

If Brady were to have a healthy arsenal of weapons, we’re sure he’d be able to accomplish what he has in the past so many times. But only time will tell where the QB ends up, and who he’ll have down the field to throw the ball to.

