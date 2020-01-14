Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Stephon Gilmore offers an opinion on defending NFL receivers, it’s fair to assume he’s right.

Shannon Sharpe on Monday tweeted that it’s nearly “impossible” to stop fade routes when they’re run by receivers starting from the slot. And while Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end, definitely knows his football, Gilmore couldn’t help but correct him.

Check out this exchange:

Not if you play outside leverage https://t.co/R1YeAiedXg — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 14, 2020

We’re going to go with Gilmore on this one.

The New England Patriots cornerback is coming off the best season of his career. Despite an ugly performance to end the regular season, there’s a decent chance Gilmore receives the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images