Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Harvey seemed pretty excited to receive his New Year’s present on Tuesday night.

Then Rob Gronkowski happened to it.

Harvey was gifted a bust of himself made out of Legos during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. The television personality mused about where they’d found enough brown legos to create his signature shiny dome.

I never had brown LEGOs when I was a kid this must be a special order 😂🤣 LEGO Steve 🍾🥂@NYEonFOX #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/hPZBgEvUxr — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 1, 2020

But when Gronk got close to Harvey’s Lego likeness, the former New England Patriots tight end couldn’t resist his instinctual urge to spike anything remotely football-shaped in his vicinity.

Check out video of Gronkowski spiking the masterpiece here.

We’ve got to say, Harvey looked legitimately miffed over Gronkowski destroying his brick head. Oh, well. There’s always next year.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images