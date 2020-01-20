Two teams have won their way to Super Bowl LIV, but only one will emerge victorious.
And at the moment, one team has a very slight edge over the other.
The Kansas City Chiefs open things up as 1.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, per OddsShark, following Sunday’s championship game slate. The over/under currently sits at 52.5 points.
The last time the two squads squared off was Sept. 23, 2018 — the same game Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his ACL. Kansas City went on to win 38-27.
Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is slated for Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m ET.
