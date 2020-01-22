Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting a blowout in Miami on Feb. 2.

Super Bowl LIV will be a fascinating watch, as the San Francisco 49ers’ stout defense will be tasked with stopping a high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense, led by Patrick Mahomes.

It’s no mistake that these two sides wound up in the Super Bowl, but what will be interesting to see is which team’s strength wins out.

While the spread might move over the next week-plus leading up to the game, here’s the latest Super Bowl LIV odds, via OddsShark:

49ers at Chiefs -1.5

The Chiefs also are a -110 bet on the moneyline as of now.

