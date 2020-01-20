The stage is set for Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
In the end, only one team will earn the title of Super Bowl Champion. And only one person can be named Most Valuable Player.
But who will that be? Oddsmakers weighed in shortly after the Chiefs and Niners wrapped up their respective conference championship games.
Patrick Mahomes currently is the favorite at +140, while Jimmy Garoppolo sits at +150, according to Odds Shark. George Kittle is in third at +950 while Raheem Mostert is in fourth at +1200.
#SuperBowlLIV MVP odds (Bovada):
Mahomes +140
Garoppolo +150
Kittle +950
Mostert +1200
Williams +1600
Kelce +1800
Breida +2000
Hill/Bosa +2500
Samuel +2800
Sanders +4500
Coleman +5000
Butker/Gould +6500
Thompson +6600
Watkins/Hardman/Robinson/Bourne +8000
Sherman +10000
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 20, 2020
Who will win the coveted title of MVP? Tune in to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 to find out!
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images