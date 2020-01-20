Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stage is set for Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In the end, only one team will earn the title of Super Bowl Champion. And only one person can be named Most Valuable Player.

But who will that be? Oddsmakers weighed in shortly after the Chiefs and Niners wrapped up their respective conference championship games.

Patrick Mahomes currently is the favorite at +140, while Jimmy Garoppolo sits at +150, according to Odds Shark. George Kittle is in third at +950 while Raheem Mostert is in fourth at +1200.

#SuperBowlLIV MVP odds (Bovada): Mahomes +140

Garoppolo +150

Kittle +950

Mostert +1200

Williams +1600

Kelce +1800

Breida +2000

Hill/Bosa +2500

Samuel +2800

Sanders +4500

Coleman +5000

Butker/Gould +6500

Thompson +6600

Watkins/Hardman/Robinson/Bourne +8000

Sherman +10000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 20, 2020

Who will win the coveted title of MVP? Tune in to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 to find out!

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images