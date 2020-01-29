Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It begins on Friday evening with two women’s Hockey East games, including a matchup between UConn and No. 3 Northeastern.

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring four games, two of which will be ACC men’s basketball matchups. Finally, the weekend finishes up with a CAA women’s basketball game between UNC-Wilmington visiting Northwestern in the afternoon.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 31

7 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: UConn at No. 3 Northeastern (NESN)

7 p.m. — Women’s Hockey East: Vermont at No. 8 Boston University (NESNplus)

Saturday, Feb. 1

12 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame (NESN)

4 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at UConn (NESN)

4 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Florida State at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

6 p.m. — Ivy League men’s basketball: Columbia at Brown (NESNplus)

Sunday, Feb. 2

2 p.m. — CAA women’s basketball: UNC-Wilmington at Northwestern (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN