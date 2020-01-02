Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The mania surrounding Tacko Fall has spread beyond New England.

The NBA released the first returns for 2020 NBA All-Star voting Thursday, and the Boston Celtics center shockingly has cracked the leaderboard, sitting in sixth place among Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 110,269 votes. The 7-foot-5 rookie has become a cult hero, despite playing just three NBA games. Nevertheless, the people have spoken.

Fall isn’t the only Celtics player in the running for distinction as one of 10 starters in the All-Star Game. Jayson Tatum is in fifth place and Gordon Hayward is in eighth in frontcourt voting with 364,137 and 75, 420 votes, respectively. Among backcourt players, Kemba Walker is in third place and Jaylen Brown is in seventh with 432,031 and 156,537 votes, respectively.

The first EAST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Do you agree?? Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here

➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/YAc6NeobNh — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 2, 2020

Fan ballots will comprise 50 percent of the voting for All-Star Game starters. Current NBA players will make up 25 percent, and a media panel will comprise the remaining 25 percent. Voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 20.

The All-Star game will take place Feb. 16 in Chicago.

Although Fall almost certainly won’t be an All-Star… stranger things have happened.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images