Tacko Fall continues to embrace all that comes with being a popular athlete in Boston.

The Celtics big man revealed before Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden that he’s a fan of the New England Patriots, largely because they played in the first professional football game he ever attended.

As such, Fall was disappointed Saturday night when the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, although the 7-foot-5 UCF product sounds confident Tom Brady — a free agent this offseason — will return to New England with a chip on his shoulder in 2020.

“It’s unfortunate. I thought they were going to win the Super Bowl,” Fall told reporters, per WEEI.com. “They’re the Patriots. I feel like they’re the best franchise in the NFL. They will figure things out. Tom Brady is the greatest. You can’t knock that. You have good days, bad days, but that doesn’t define him. He knows who he is, and I’m sure he’ll work through it and make things happen.”

There’s been a lot of talk about whether Brady will sign elsewhere in the coming months. Maybe Fall can join Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Boston mayor Marty Walsh and others in trying to convince the greatest quarterback in NFL history to stay put.

Until then, let’s just continue to appreciate Fall’s love of Boston. And maybe even throw him an All-Star vote?

