Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mini one-on-one is back!

Youth hockey teams across the state ranging from squirt, to under-12 girls will compete at TD Garden in a 3-on-3 competition.

The under-10 girls bracket will kick off this year’s competition. In honor of the event, NESN’s Billy Jaffe, Dale Arnold and Andrew Raycroft broke down the top-10 plays leading up to Jan. 11’s championship game.

For more, check out the video clip above played during Tuesday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators, presented by TD Bank.