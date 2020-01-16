It’s a debate that has seesawed since before the New England Patriots were eliminated from the NFL playoffs earlier this month.

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi knows this all too well.

About a week after Bruschi said he would not be surprised if Tom Brady played elsewhere next season, the ESPN analyst predicted the 42-year-old quarterback would be back in New England for the 2020 campaign.

Bruschi spoke about the topic Wednesday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.”

“I think either way, the more I think about it, it’s just the right thing for both parties involved for Brady to return,” Bruschi said on the radio show, per WEEI.com.

“And like I told you last week, I mean it’s leverage season,” Bruschi added. “And Brady is going to go out there and hear the offers and the offers are going to be leaked and people are going to talk about it. And then the Patriots are going to come and meet him in the middle ground. And eventually, I think Tom Brady is back in New England. Because it’s not only best for Brady, but it is best for the Patriots. And I think that is what is going to happen.”

Brady is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in March.

