Terrell Owens believes he knows the way to get America’s Team over the hump.

The Cowboys, who haven’t reached a Super Bowl since 1995, already have turned one page this offseason by replacing Jason Garrett with Mike McCarthy as their head coach. Owens believes Dallas now would be wise to address the quarterback position, and there will be a certain signal-caller available this spring who you probably have heard of.

“This is T.O. the GM speaking and thinking right now,” Owens recently said on 95.7 The Game, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “They’ve already made the one move that I’ve mentioned; that’s hire Mike McCarthy. In order for Jerry to get back on top and put the Dallas Cowboys back in contention for a legitimate Super Bowl, they have a quarterback that’s a free agent in Tom Brady. I’m not saying that to discredit or discount what Dak has done — his availability and his skill set. But I say that because (Jones) hasn’t extended Dak’s contract, so that leads me to believe he doesn’t truly believe in Dak. If he had, then I think he would’ve already got a contract extension. It’s not a matter of me believing in Dak. I believe in Dak. I don’t think Jerry, in the organization, believes in him.”

This sure seems like a short-sighted take from Owens. Dallas as a team, obviously, underwhelmed this season, but Prescott turned in a terrific campaign, ranking in the top five in the NFL in passing yards per game and touchdown passes. Brady might have enough left in the tank for a season or two, but letting Prescott walk in favor of a 42-year-old doesn’t seem practical. Owens also might be reading too much into Prescott’s lack of a new deal. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently revealed the franchise was “real, real, real close” to locking up the 26-year-old long-term last summer, which suggests an extension likely is in the works.

So while there are a few teams out there that make sense as possible landing spots for Brady, Dallas doesn’t seem like one of them.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images