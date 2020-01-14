The NCAA might be knocking on the door of LSU coach Ed Orgeron very soon.
Not because the Tigers captured the national championship over Clemson on Monday night, but instead due to what appeared to happen during the on-field celebration at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
LSU product and current Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen handing out what looked like wads of cash to two current LSU players on the field after the win. Beckham Jr. embraced both LSU junior receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 106 yards from quarterback Joe Burrow and Jontre Kirkland.
Of course, it could have been just for show in front of the cameras, as Beckham Jr. was certainly not trying to be hidden. After all, when is he not trying to put on a show?
Still, it could prompt some questions from the NCAA.
Maybe Beckham Jr. was just paying tribute to Randy Moss, who was in attendance in support of his son and LSU tight end, Thaddeus?
After all, straight cash, homie.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images