The Buffalo Bills opened up their playoff game with a little trickery.

After quarterback Josh Allen broke off a 42-yard rush to get the Bills into the red zone against the Texans, they decided to mess around with the Houston defense a bit. A trick play was run, with wide receiver John Brown getting the ball in the backfield, then launching a 16-yard touchdown pass to Allen to open the scoring.

As ESPN pointed out on Twitter later on, it was the first touchdown catch by a quarterback in the postseason since Nick Foles and the “Philly Special.”

Josh Allen is the first QB to catch a TD pass in the postseason since … The 'Philly Special' 😲 pic.twitter.com/C5RKC8DUgi — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2020

Of course, the Eagles ran the play successfully against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, which Philly ultimately won. It’s remembered fondly in Pennsylvania and in infamy in New England, so such a reminder won’t sit well with Pats nation.

The Patriots kick off their playoff run Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images